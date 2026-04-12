Davide Zappacosta News: Routine performance in Juventus game

Zappacosta registered three shots (one on goal), one clearance and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Juventus.

Zappacosta had an okay output in the final third but wasn't at his best in this one. He has notched at least one clearance in three games on the trot, accumulating five and posting one goal, six shots (two on target) and three chances created during that span. He has swung in at least one cross in 32 consecutive outings, averaging 3.6 (0.8 accurate) per tilt.