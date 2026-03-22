Davide Zappacosta News: Scores lone goal in Verona bout

Zappacosta scored one goal to go with three shots (one on target), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win over Verona.

Zappacosta decided the game midway through the first half with a surgical low-driven shot in the bottom corner, netting his third goal of the year. He has assisted once and notched 10 key passes, six shots (one on target) and three tackles (all won) in his last five appearances. Additionally, this marked his 30th game in a row with at least one cross, and he's averaging 3.6 deliveries (0.86 accurate) per game over that span.