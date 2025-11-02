Zappacosta started over Raoul Bellanova despite doing so midweek as well and had an okay but imprecise performance, as he couldn't connect with a teammate in any of his deliveries, although he co-led his club in such a category. He's in the mix also on the other wing with Nicola Zalewski and Lorenzo Bernasconi. He has created at least one chance in four straight matches, totaling six and logging 13 crosses (three accurate), four tackles (two won) and five interceptions. Instead, he didn't have a shot for the first time in six appearances.