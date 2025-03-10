Fantasy Soccer
Davide Zappacosta News: Strikes in Juventus meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Zappacosta scored one goal to go with four shots (two on target), three tackles (one won) and three interceptions in Sunday's 4-0 win against Juventus.

Zappacosta sealed the deal by slotting the ball home from a difficult position and also excelled defensively. He has left his competitor Matteo Ruggeri in the dust since he's been thriving lately, recording two goals, two assists, 18 shots (seven on target) and 33 crosses (12 accurate) in his last five showings.

