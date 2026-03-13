Davinchi Injury: Trains with squad

Davinchi (knee) is back in team training and will be carefully monitored to return in the coming fixtures, according to coach Jose Bordalas.

Davinchi is closing in on a return from his long-term knee injury after getting back on the training pitch with the squad this week as he enters the final stage of his recovery. The young defender will be pushing to rejoin the matchday squad in the upcoming fixtures and provide the team with an extra depth option for the final stretch of the season.