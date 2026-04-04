Davinchi News: Returns to squad
Davinchi (knee) has been included in the matchday squad for Sunday's clash against Athletic Club, the club posted.
Davinchi has been working his way back from a long-term knee injury and his inclusion in the squad marks a significant milestone in his recovery. The young defender is expected to slot into a rotational role rather than being thrown straight into the starting lineup, giving him the chance to build his fitness and confidence over the final stretch of the season.
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