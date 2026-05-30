Davinson Sanchez News: Anchors Colombian defense

Sanchez has been named in Colombia's World Cup squad and is expected to be one of the first names on coach Nestor Lorenzo's teamsheet at center-back throughout the competition.

Sanchez made 30 Super Lig appearances for Galatasaray this season, contributing one goal and bringing the physical presence, experience and leadership that has made him one of the most reliable defenders in Turkish football over the past three seasons. The center-back brings an impressive combination of pace, strength and aerial dominance to Colombia's back line, having previously established himself at Ajax and Tottenham before his move to Istanbul, and his partnership with Jhon Lucumi gives manager Lorenzo a formidable central defensive unit.