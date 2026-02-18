Davinson Sanchez headshot

Davinson Sanchez News: Nets rare goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Sanchez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over Juventus.

Sanchez took a single shot during Tuesday's win, but he made the most of it, scoring with his only chance. The defender isn't any sort of offensive threat in most matches, but at times he can rise highest, especially from set-pieces. Sanchez isn't likely to be an offensive producer moving forward.

Davinson Sanchez
Galatasaray
More Stats & News
