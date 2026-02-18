Davinson Sanchez News: Nets rare goal
Sanchez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over Juventus.
Sanchez took a single shot during Tuesday's win, but he made the most of it, scoring with his only chance. The defender isn't any sort of offensive threat in most matches, but at times he can rise highest, especially from set-pieces. Sanchez isn't likely to be an offensive producer moving forward.
