Davinson Sanchez News: No longer suspended

Sanchez has served his one-game ban after Wednesday's UCL loss to Liverpool.

Sanchez was a big absence in his squad's back line in the defeat that meant their exit from the continental tournament. Therefore, he'll be able to appear only in domestic activity for the rest of the season, taking Wilfried Singo's place at center-back. The Colombian ended his Champions League campaign with one goal over 11 starts and averages of 6.4 clearances and 1.3 interceptions per game.