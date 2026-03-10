Davinson Sanchez News: Picks up ban

Sanchez will be suspended for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 matchup against Liverpool after receiving his third yellow card in the competition.

Sanchez helped his team to an impressive clean sheet during Tuesday's win over Liverpool, but a late foul cost him his participation the return match. Therefore, the defender will return to European action only if his side advances to the next round. His absence is a huge blow considering that he has been an essential member of the back line, playing all possible minutes and tallying at least three clearances in each of his 11 UCL starts. Kaan Ayhan could get a rare opportunity to feature in the Colombian's place.