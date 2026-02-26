Davinson Sanchez headshot

Davinson Sanchez News: Puts up stats against Juventus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Sanchez won three of five tackles and registered 10 clearances and three blocks in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Juventus.

Sanchez was very busy in the back, as Galatasaray bunkered up for most of the game, setting a new season high in tackles and matching the one in clearance, but his team allowed three goals. He has notched at least one tackle in six straight fixtures, amassing 14 (10 won) and adding seven interceptions and seven blocks in that stretch, with no clean sheets. He has tallied three or more clearances in every UCL contest, totaling 67.

Davinson Sanchez
Galatasaray
