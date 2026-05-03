Dawid Bugaj News: Registers four crosses
Bugaj recorded two shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 loss against Atlanta United.
Bugaj was once again starting Saturday, his fifth straight start at right-back. He would see some decent work with his four crosses, although not enough to help his team. He also added one tackle won, an interception and a clearance in the defense.
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