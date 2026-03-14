Dayann Methalie Injury: Not available Sunday

Methalie (undisclosed) is not an option for Sunday's clash against Metz, the club posted.

Methalie picked up an issue in the final training session and ultimately won't be part of the squad for Sunday's clash against Metz. It's still unclear whether this setback is a brand new injury or a relapse of the knee problem that had bothered him previously. Until he's back at full fitness, Djibril Sidibe could step in as the starter on the left flank to cover for his absence.