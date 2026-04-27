Dayann Methalie headshot

Dayann Methalie News: Assists in 2-2 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Methalie assisted once to go with four crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Monaco.

Methalie returned to the starting lineup, having been on the bench in the previous game, and provided his first assist of the season. He created two chances for the second time this season and attempted four crosses, a number he has only improved once.

Dayann Methalie
Toulouse
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