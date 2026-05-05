Dayann Methalie News: Scores equalizer in victory

Methalie scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win over Strasbourg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 56th minute.

Methalie pulled Toulouse level in the 43rd minute, latching onto a pinpoint ball from Cristian Casseres before blowing past his marker and tucking a composed finish into the corner from inside the box to make it 1-1. He dominated in the air by winning both of his aerial duels over 77 minutes and played a direct role in flipping the momentum, with his chemistry with Casseres through the middle serving as the key tactical spark behind the comeback. The midfielder also held his own defensively with three tackles (all won), one interception and two clearances, while his strike marked his first for Toulouse and his first in Ligue 1, likely boosting his value ahead of a potential summer departure following a strong breakout campaign.