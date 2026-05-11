Dayann Methalie News: Scores opening goal

Methalie scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Lyon.

Methalie's strong run of form continued with his third consecutive goal contribution and a second straight game on the scoresheet, having gone without a contribution prior to this run. The midfielder also made three tackles on the night, extending a run of at least one tackle in each of his last 11 appearances for the club.