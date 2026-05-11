Dayann Methalie headshot

Dayann Methalie News: Scores opening goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Methalie scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Lyon.

Methalie's strong run of form continued with his third consecutive goal contribution and a second straight game on the scoresheet, having gone without a contribution prior to this run. The midfielder also made three tackles on the night, extending a run of at least one tackle in each of his last 11 appearances for the club.

Dayann Methalie
Toulouse
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