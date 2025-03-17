Dayne St. Clair Injury: Concedes three in draw

St. Clair registered one save and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Sporting Kansas City. He will miss their next contest against LA Galaxy due to international duty and will be back for the clash against Salt Lake on March. 29.

St. Clair had a difficult outing against Sporting Kansas City after conceding three goals in the second half in an unbelievable comeback after being three goals up. This is a big stop in the season for the Canadian goalkeeper since he kept two clean sheets in the last two games. He will go on international duty with Canada and will therefore miss the game against LA Galaxy on Saturday. His next chance to feature in MLS will come against Salt Lake on March. 29.