Dayne St. Clair headshot

Dayne St. Clair News: Allows two goals in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

St. Clair registered three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 4-2 victory against Orlando City SC.

St. Clair endured a shaky first half, conceding two goals within the opening 30 minutes, but bounced back strongly in the second half with three crucial saves to keep his side in the game. The goalkeeper is yet to find his footing this season with Inter Miami, having allowed five goals across the opening two gameweeks, and will be desperate to claim his first clean sheet Saturday against DC United.

Dayne St. Clair
Inter Miami CF
