Dayne St. Clair headshot

Dayne St. Clair News: Awful first game with Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

St. Clair recorded two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 loss against Los Angeles Football Club.

St. Clair made his Inter Miami debut and it turned into a tough first assignment, even if he did register two saves on the night. He was picked apart in the 38th minute when David Martinez finished off Son Heung-Min's perfectly weighted through ball, and the match really slipped away in the 73rd when he charged off his line and got exposed by Denis Bouanga, who blew past him and rolled the ball into an empty net to double LAFC's lead. After shipping a third in stoppage time and enduring a rocky first outing, St. Clair will be looking to bounce back with a much sharper performance in Sunday's clash against Orlando.

Dayne St. Clair
Inter Miami CF
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dayne St. Clair
