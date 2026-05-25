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Dayne St. Clair News: Concedes four, wins anyway

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

St. Clair allowed four goals while making six saves during Sunday's 6-4 win over Philadelphia.

St. Clair allowed all four goals in the first half, but blanked Philadelphia in the second as Miami came away with all three points. The keeper has allowed seven goals while combining for 10 saves and keeping a clean sheet over his last three starts. Miami have a home clash against Chicago following the World Cup on July 22nd.

Dayne St. Clair
Inter Miami CF
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