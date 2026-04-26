Dayne St. Clair News: Concedes one
St. Clair registered six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against New England Revolution.
St. Clair made six saves and conceded following the long a long throw. He has now accumulated 13 saves and three clearances in the last five games and conceded eight times in that span. Next, he takes on Orlando City SC, who have netted seven in the last four games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dayne St. Clair See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group B Preview: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics6 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation339 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form360 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce BackApril 24, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical FootApril 17, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dayne St. Clair See More