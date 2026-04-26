Dayne St. Clair headshot

Dayne St. Clair News: Concedes one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

St. Clair registered six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against New England Revolution.

St. Clair made six saves and conceded following the long a long throw. He has now accumulated 13 saves and three clearances in the last five games and conceded eight times in that span. Next, he takes on Orlando City SC, who have netted seven in the last four games.

Dayne St. Clair
Inter Miami CF
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