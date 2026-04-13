Dayne St. Clair headshot

Dayne St. Clair News: Concedes two goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

St. Clair recorded no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against New York Red Bulls.

St. Clair did not record a save for the first time this season and conceded two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against New York Red Bulls, extending his struggles without a clean sheet. The goalkeeper has conceded at least two goals in five of his six appearances while making 11 saves during that span, and will aim to rebound in the next match against Colorado Rapids.

Dayne St. Clair
Inter Miami CF
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