Dayne St. Clair News: Concedes two goals
St. Clair recorded no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against New York Red Bulls.
St. Clair did not record a save for the first time this season and conceded two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against New York Red Bulls, extending his struggles without a clean sheet. The goalkeeper has conceded at least two goals in five of his six appearances while making 11 saves during that span, and will aim to rebound in the next match against Colorado Rapids.
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