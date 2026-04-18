Dayne St. Clair News: Concedes two in win
St. Clair allowed two goals while making two saves during Saturday's 3-2 win over Colorado.
St. Clair allowed two second half goals but held on long enough for Miami to find a late game winning goal. The keeper has allowed two goals in each of his last three matches while combining for three saves over that stretch. St. Clair and company head to RSL on Wednesday.
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