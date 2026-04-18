Dayne St. Clair headshot

Dayne St. Clair News: Concedes two in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

St. Clair allowed two goals while making two saves during Saturday's 3-2 win over Colorado.

St. Clair allowed two second half goals but held on long enough for Miami to find a late game winning goal. The keeper has allowed two goals in each of his last three matches while combining for three saves over that stretch. St. Clair and company head to RSL on Wednesday.

Dayne St. Clair
Inter Miami CF
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