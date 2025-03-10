Dayne St. Clair News: Consecutive clean sheets

St. Clair registered one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus San Jose Earthquakes.

St. Clair made just a single save Saturday in a 1-0 victory over San Jose en route to his seconds straight clean sheet. Minnesota's long-serving keeper has had a fortuitous start to the season. Over his two successive clean sheet appearances, he's been forced to turn aside just one shot on target. Should the Minnesota defensive unit continue to limit opponent attempts on net, St. Clair will have an opportunity to break his previous career-high mark of eight clean sheets in a single MLS campaign. He'll look for his third shutout of the season Saturday when Minnesota travel to take-on Sporting Kansas City.