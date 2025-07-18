Dayne St. Clair News: Five saves in 1-0 defeat

St. Clair registered five saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-0 loss against Los Angeles Football Club.

St. Clair conceded one goal for the third game in a row since returning from his international duty with Canada at the Gold Cup. He has kept a total of eight clean sheets in his 19 games this season, but hasn't kept one in his last four matches. He has also made 13 saves in his last three matches.