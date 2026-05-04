Dayne St. Clair News: Five saves in 4-3 defeat
St. Clair had five saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-3 defeat against Orlando City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 50th minute.
St. Clair made five saves but conceded four goals as Inter Miami threw away a 3-0 lead to lose 4-3 in the final moments. The keeper has kept one clean sheet so far this season and has made four or more saves in each of the last three games. This was his first time since the season opener that he has conceded three or more goals.
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