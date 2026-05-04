Dayne St. Clair headshot

Dayne St. Clair News: Five saves in 4-3 defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

St. Clair had five saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-3 defeat against Orlando City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 50th minute.

St. Clair made five saves but conceded four goals as Inter Miami threw away a 3-0 lead to lose 4-3 in the final moments. The keeper has kept one clean sheet so far this season and has made four or more saves in each of the last three games. This was his first time since the season opener that he has conceded three or more goals.

Dayne St. Clair
Inter Miami CF
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dayne St. Clair See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dayne St. Clair See More
2026 World Cup Group B Preview: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group B Preview: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
14 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
Author Image
Deke Mathews
347 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 1, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 24, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 17, 2025