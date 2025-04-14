Dayne St. Clair News: Keeps clean sheet in draw
St. Clair made five saves and kept a clean sheet during Saturday's scoreless draw against Toronto.
St. Clair was one of the biggest reasons why his team was able to escape with at least one point as he matched his season high in saves to prevent the opposition from breaking the deadlock. That's now four clean sheets and just five goals allowed over seven league starts this season for the goalkeeper, definitely the best start of a MLS campaign in his career.
