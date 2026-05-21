Dayne St. Clair News: Keeps clean sheet in win
St. Clair recorded four saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 win against Portland Timbers.
St. Clair logged his second clean sheet in the season to help Miami win at home. The goalkeeper made four or more saves for the fourth time in 13 starts. He will now look to keep the momentum against Philadelphia on Sunday.
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