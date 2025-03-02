Dayne St. Clair News: Maintains clean sheet

St. Clair registered no saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus CF Montreal.

Even though CF Montreal logged 65 percent possession against Minnesota United, the Canadian team also recorded zero shots on goal. With no defensive lapses on MNUFC's part, St. Clair easily maintained a clean sheet, which he only needed two appearances this season to get. Up next for Minnesota is a game at San Jose on March 8.