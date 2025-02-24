Dayne St. Clair News: Makes five saves in loss

St. Clair made five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Los Angeles Football Club.

St. Clair put in a good effort but fell short in his efforts to beat LAFC Saturday. In the opening match of the MLS season, he recorded five saves, including two from shots inside the box. His fives saves were joint 3rd for the match week. He looks to keep a clean sheet in the home opener as he faces CF Montreal this Saturday.