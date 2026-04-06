Dayne St. Clair News: One save against Austin
St. Clair made one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Austin FC.
St. Clair made one save and conceded two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Austin, continuing a difficult start to the season without a clean sheet. The goalkeeper is often heavily involved, making clean sheets hard to come by, recording 11 saves while conceding 10 goals in five appearances this season. He will look to bounce back against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dayne St. Clair See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation319 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form340 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back347 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot354 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing361 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dayne St. Clair See More