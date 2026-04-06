Dayne St. Clair News: One save against Austin

St. Clair made one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Austin FC.

St. Clair made one save and conceded two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Austin, continuing a difficult start to the season without a clean sheet. The goalkeeper is often heavily involved, making clean sheets hard to come by, recording 11 saves while conceding 10 goals in five appearances this season. He will look to bounce back against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.