Dayne St. Clair headshot

Dayne St. Clair News: One save against Austin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

St. Clair made one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Austin FC.

St. Clair made one save and conceded two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Austin, continuing a difficult start to the season without a clean sheet. The goalkeeper is often heavily involved, making clean sheets hard to come by, recording 11 saves while conceding 10 goals in five appearances this season. He will look to bounce back against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

Dayne St. Clair
Inter Miami CF
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dayne St. Clair See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dayne St. Clair See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
Author Image
Deke Mathews
319 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
340 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
347 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
354 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
361 days ago