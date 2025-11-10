St. Clair made turned aside five of eight Seattle shots on target in regular time to help 10-man Minnesota reach a penalty shootout Saturday. The reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the year scored the decisive penalty, eliminating Seattle and sending Minnesota onto the next round. St. Clair mad eight saves and conceded seven goals in the three-fixture playoff matchup versus Seattle. Look for St. Clair between the sticks Nov. 24 when Minnesota take-on San Diego in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.