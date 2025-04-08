Dayne St. Clair News: Sees one go

St. Clair registered three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over New York City FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.

St Clair saw just one goal go by, making three saves during the win Sunday. He already has five clean sheers in six MLS appearances to open up the campaign, allowing just five goals on 14 saves, putting himself amongst the top keepers in the league. St Clair will travel to Toronto for the next match on Saturday, who have scored just three goals in the last five contests.