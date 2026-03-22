Dayne St. Clair News: Sees two go

St. Clair registered three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 3-2 win against New York City FC.

St. Clair made three saves while allowing two goals to NYCFC on Sunday. Heading into the international break, the keeper has conceded eight goals on 10 saves, failing to keep a clean sheet. He is set to face off with Austin FC on April 4, who have scored five goals in the last five contests.