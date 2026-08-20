Dayne St. Clair News: Solid in first start since break

St. Clair had four saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Philadelphia Union.

St Clair returned to the starting eleven for the first time since the World Cup break, taking over from Rocco Rios Novo after consecutive benches. He acquitted himself well, denying two one on one opportunities and making a confident high claim. His grip on the role remains uncertain, though, as head coach Guillermo Hoyos said the change had nothing to do with Rios Novo's performance and instead stemmed from an expectation of a heavy crossing game, where St Clair's strength in the air was seen as an advantage. The outing should nonetheless boost his chances of starting again when Inter Miami take on Toronto on Saturday.