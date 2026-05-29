Dayne St. Clair News: Starting keeper for Canada

St. Clair is set to be the starter in goal for Canada as they play in the 2026 World Cup.

St. Clair is joining Canada for a second World Cup in his career, although this one should go a bit differently than the last, as he is now expected to be their regular starter in net after a backup role last time. The keeper has served in the MLS since going pro, serving mainly with Minnesota until a transfer to Miami this season. He was one of the better keepers in the league last campaign before a bit of a rough start with Miami, currently allowing two goals per appearance while only having two clean sheets in 14 starts. He will need to be at his best if Canada wants to make a run, as seven goals allowed in the group stage last tournament were a major reason for their exit before the knockouts. However, playing in not the strongest group could be a major help, potentially set for one clean sheet between one of their first three games against Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar.