Dayne St. Clair headshot

Dayne St. Clair News: Struggles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

St. Clair recorded no saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 5-3 victory against FC Cincinnati.

St. Clair allowed three goals on only three shots during a frustrating match Wednesday. He still earned the win during the clash, but failing to make a single save is a disappointing showing. St. Clair will hope he can bounce back and offer his team a little more support next time out despite coming off a win.

Dayne St. Clair
Inter Miami CF
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