Dayne St. Clair News: Struggles in win
St. Clair recorded no saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 5-3 victory against FC Cincinnati.
St. Clair allowed three goals on only three shots during a frustrating match Wednesday. He still earned the win during the clash, but failing to make a single save is a disappointing showing. St. Clair will hope he can bounce back and offer his team a little more support next time out despite coming off a win.
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