Dayne St. Clair News: Three saves in victory

St. Clair recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 4-2 win versus Toronto FC.

St. Clair made three saves in Saturday's 4-2 road win at Toronto, helping Inter Miami stay in control during a chaotic closing stretch after Emilio Aristizabal struck in the 82nd and 90th minutes to make things tense late at BMO Field. He gave up two quick goals as Toronto's late surge nearly mirrored Miami's own collapse against Orlando City the previous week, but ultimately held his ground to preserve the team's six-match road winning streak. St. Clair has now started 11 MLS matches this season and has just one clean sheet to show for it, and he'll be chasing another in Wednesday's matchup against Cincinnati.