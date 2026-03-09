Dayne St. Clair News: Two saves in victory

St. Clair had two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus D.C. United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.

St. Clair repelled two of three D.C. United shots on goal Saturday and made one clearance to help lift Inter Miami to a 2-1 road victory. In three starting appearances since joining Inter Miami, the veteran keeper has conceded one less goal in each appearances than in the previous appearance. If the trend continues, look for St. Clair to be aiming for his first clean sheet Saturday when Inter Miami play at Charlotte FC.