Dayne St. Clair News: Two saves in victory
St. Clair had two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus D.C. United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.
St. Clair repelled two of three D.C. United shots on goal Saturday and made one clearance to help lift Inter Miami to a 2-1 road victory. In three starting appearances since joining Inter Miami, the veteran keeper has conceded one less goal in each appearances than in the previous appearance. If the trend continues, look for St. Clair to be aiming for his first clean sheet Saturday when Inter Miami play at Charlotte FC.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dayne St. Clair See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation291 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form312 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back319 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot326 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing333 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dayne St. Clair See More