Dayne St. Clair News: Zero saves in victory

St. Clair registered no saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 3-2 victory versus Seattle Sounders FC.

St. Clair was beaten once from the foot of a Seattle attacker and once from the foot of his own defender Sunday while registering zero saves in Minnesota's frenetic 3-2 victory at Seattle. Over his last five starting appearances, Minnesota's first-choice keeper has turned in 12 saves and four clearances while recording two clean sheets and averaging one goal allowed per appearance. St. Clair's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Minnesota hosts San Diego.