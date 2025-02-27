Fantasy Soccer
Dayot Upamecano headshot

Dayot Upamecano Injury: Available for Stuttgart

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Upamecano (back) was back in training the last two days and will be fit and available for Friday's clash against Stuttgart, according to BILD.

Upamecano was ruled out of Sunday's match due to a late back injury but has returned to training this week and should be available for Friday's clash against Stuttgart. He could go straight back into the starting lineup in central defense.

