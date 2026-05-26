Dayot Upamecano headshot

Dayot Upamecano News: Anchor in France's back line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Upamecano has been named in France's World Cup squad and is expected to start at the heart of the French defense.

Upamecano wrapped up the season with two goals, three assists, 68 tackles, 40 interceptions and 81 clearances across 36 appearances (33 starts), anchoring Bayern Munich's back line with a steady mix of speed, strength and dominance in the air as part of a defense that gave up very little all year. His chemistry alongside either William Saliba or Ibrahima Konate gives France one of the toughest center-back pairings in the tournament, blending youth, athleticism and high-level technical ability. He heads into the World Cup looking to elevate his game on the biggest stage after delivering consistent, high-end performances throughout the Bundesliga season.

Dayot Upamecano
Bayern Munich
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