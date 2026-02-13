Dayot Upamecano News: Inks contract extension

Upamecano signed a contract extension with Bayern until 2030, the club announced. "Dayot is another central figure in our team who we've been able to extend with. A squad needs anchor points, and we've got the next with Dayot. The question often isn't who you sign but who you develop. Dayot has matured into a top international player here at Bayern. We're looking forward to continuing our journey together," said Max Eberl, FC Bayern board member for sport.

Upamecano has signed a contract extension with FC Bayern Munich through June 2030. The France international has made 180 appearances for the club with six goals and nine assists, winning three Bundesliga titles and three domestic Supercups since arriving in 2021/22. Internationally, he has earned 35 caps and won the 2021 Nations League while also featuring in the 2022 World Cup final.