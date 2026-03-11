Dayot Upamecano News: Logs assist in Atalanta romp
Upamecano assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one clearance and one chance created in Tuesday's 6-1 victory against Atalanta.
Upamecano didn't need to do much in the back as Bayern Munich completely dominated and fed Michael Olise ahead of his team's second goal, tallying his second helper of the year. He has notched at least one clearance in the last three contests, amassing five and adding five tackles (three won), five interceptions and two blocks over that span, with no clean sheets.
