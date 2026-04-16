Dayot Upamecano headshot

Dayot Upamecano News: Provides assist in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Upamecano assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over Real Madrid.

Upamecano came up huge with a decisive clearance to deny Vinicius Junior before launching a surging, mazy carry from center-back that ended with a pinpoint pass to set up Harry Kane's 38th minute equalizer. He won four of his five tackles, added a clearance and three interceptions, and still managed to influence the attacking phase with two shots and two chances created. His ability to play through the lines from deep was a major factor in Bayern consistently slicing through Real Madrid's defensive structure across both legs.

Dayot Upamecano
Bayern Munich
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