Dayot Upamecano News: Ready for new season with Bayern
Upamecano is back with Bayern Munich, ready for the 2026-27 campaign after his run with France at the World Cup, the club announced.
Upamecano's return comes after a solid tournament in which he contributed 17 tackles, 15 interceptions and 27 clearances across 8 appearances, building on a season in which he tallied 44 tackles, 19 interceptions and 52 clearances across 24 Bundesliga matches. Upamecano is expected to remain a key defensive anchor for Bayern as the new season gets underway.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dayot Upamecano See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Fantasy: How to Build Your Semifinal Squad33 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for the Semifinals33 days ago
-
World Cup
France vs Spain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Semifinal34 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for the Quarterfinals38 days ago
-
World Cup
France vs Morocco Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Quarterfinal38 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dayot Upamecano See More