Dayot Upamecano News: Ready for new season with Bayern

Upamecano is back with Bayern Munich, ready for the 2026-27 campaign after his run with France at the World Cup, the club announced.

Upamecano's return comes after a solid tournament in which he contributed 17 tackles, 15 interceptions and 27 clearances across 8 appearances, building on a season in which he tallied 44 tackles, 19 interceptions and 52 clearances across 24 Bundesliga matches. Upamecano is expected to remain a key defensive anchor for Bayern as the new season gets underway.