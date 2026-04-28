Dayot Upamecano News: Scores one goal

Upamecano scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 5-4 defeat versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Upamecano delivered his most important contribution of the season in Tuesday's 5-4 defeat at Parc des Princes against PSG, rising at the back post to nod in Joshua Kimmich's curling free-kick delivery in the second half to make it 5-3 and trigger a breathtaking three-minute comeback spell in which his side scored twice to claw it back to 5-4. The centre-back also made several key defensive contributions, recording three tackles, three interceptions and one block during the match. Upamecano scored his first Champions League goal of the season and has now registered one goal and two assists across 11 appearances in the competition.