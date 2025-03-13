Dayot Upamecano News: Standout defensive performance

Upamecano registered two tackles (one won) and 11 clearances in Tuesday's 2-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen.

Upamecano was a dominant force Tuesday in the Bayern Munich backline, leading the team's clean sheet effort with 11 clearances as they secured their place in the Champions League quarterfinals by virtue of a 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen. For good measure, the central defender also recorded one block. Upamecano has started and played the full 90 minutes in each of Bayern Munich's most recent four Champions League fixtures.