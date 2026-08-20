Dean Henderson Injury: Late call for Everton clash

Henderson faces a race to be fit for Saturday's match against Everton after suffering an ankle twist in last week's final preseason friendly at Freiburg, according to coach Pierre Sage. "He had a little twist in his ankle against Freiburg. We want him to play. But we gave him a few days of treatment to allow him to be in his best shape. He will train today with the goalkeeping coaches and we will take the decision tomorrow. But we are hopeful he is able to play."

Henderson's setback comes just as he'd worked his way back into full training and reestablished himself as Palace's undisputed number one following a standout campaign that included 37 starts, 11 clean sheets and a run of important saves down the stretch, plus an England start in the World Cup win over France. He'll train with the club's goalkeeping coaches Thursday before a final call is made on his fitness. Walter Benitez is expected to start between the posts if Henderson is ultimately ruled out.