Dean Henderson Injury: Out with illness
Henderson is out for Sunday's match against Leeds United due to illness, according to Bobby Manzi of News Shopper.
Henderson is not in the net for Palace on Sunday as they face Leeds, missing out due to a late illness. This forces Walter Benitez into net for the time being, his first start with the club. Henderson is unlikely to miss much more time, probably returning midweek for Conference League action.
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